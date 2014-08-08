Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Cardiff City manager can handle pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously coached Manchester United reserves and Molde

Sky Bet Championship

Venue: Ewood Park Date: Friday, 8 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: See more with Solskjaer on Sport Wales, Friday, 19:00, BBC TWO Wales. Watch highlights on The Football League Show; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio including BBC Radio Wales Sport; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows nothing less than promotion back to the Premier League is needed this season.

Solskjaer, who succeeded Malky Mackay in January, failed to save Cardiff from relegation to the Championship.

But the Norwegian says he can handle the pressure and the expectations of owner Vincent Tan and the club's fans.

"I don't fear anything in football," Solskjaer said.

"I fear different things in life but in football I can't fear anything. I do it my way and take the consequences, you don't fear them.

"There are probably five or six other managers in the Championship that have the same pressure and if you can't handle that you're in the wrong job.

"I'm very confident and I trust the lads that we've got something really good going on."

Cardiff begin their Championship campaign away to Blackburn Rovers with Solskjaer having overseen a number of changes during the close season.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi has joined Cardiff from Birmingham City

Midfielder Jordon Mutch and defender Steven Caulker have both moved to Queens Park Rangers while Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace

Inter Milan have met Cardiff's £10m asking price for Chilean World Cup midfielder Gary Medel.

But former Manchester United player Solskjaer has also been busy recruiting.

Striker Adam La Fondre has signed from Reading along with fellow forwards Federico Macheda and Javi Guerra, midfielders Guido Burgstaller and Kagisho Dikgacoi, plus goalkeeper Charlie Horton.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi has joined from Birmingham City in time for the new season while the Cardiff boss is keen to sign "at least one" central defender.

Solskjaer says he has complete trust in the squad he has assembled ahead of the new Championship season following a turbulent time in the Premier League.

"You do need time to get to know the players, to get to know the league and to get to know the market," Solskjaer added.

"But I've got loads of lads now that I'm 100% sure will play our way and it's a good feeling going into the season."