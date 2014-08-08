Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Uefa's probe into Legia Warsaw fielding an ineligible player in their Champions League qualifying win over Celtic could result in the Polish side being kicked out of the competition and the Scots reinstated. The Parkhead men could also be handed a 3-0 "walkover" win that would see them through the tie on away goals. (Various)

A spokesperson for Legia, however, says the matter is "under control" and that talk of Celtic being handed a "walkover" win is "absurd". (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Celtic stand-in goalkeeper Lukasz Zaliuska does not think his side will be handed a Champions League reprieve after their 6-1 aggregate defeat, admitting "We were the poorest team over the two matches and Legia won deservedly and very clearly". (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Despite the Euro defeat, Celtic manager Ronny Deila says he will continue to stick with his philosophy on the game. (Various)

Swansea are ready to make a move for Parkhead defender Virgil van Dijk. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Former Celtic and Aberdeen hitman Charlie Nicholas says the Dons could give the Scottish Champions a run for their money in the title race this season. (Scottish Daily Express)

Rangers could be about to open talks with former director Dave King, who has been looking to invest in the club with a view to taking it over. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist reckons Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson is playing mind games by revealing he has been training with 10 men against 11 ahead of his side's trip to Ibrox on Sunday, as the Tynecastle outfit have had three players sent off in their last six visits to the ground. (Various)

Sheffield Wednesday are set to match Rotherham's offer for St Johnstone striker Stevie May. (Scottish Sun: print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes says Fleetwood Town will have to make an "exceptional" offer to tempt the Highlanders to sell striker Billy McKay. (Various)

Former Dundee United striker Rory Boulding has been handed a trial with Scottish Championship side Falkirk. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish athlete Libby Clegg revealed she has been too busy preparing for the European Championships to celebrate her T12 100m gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. (Daily Record)