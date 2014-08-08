Patrice Evra: Ex-Man Utd defender keen to repay Juventus faith

Evra is currently in Australia on Juventus's pre-season tour

Patrice Evra says leaving Manchester United was hard, but he is relishing the challenge facing him at Juventus.

Evra, 33, joined the Italian side for £1.2m last month, ending his eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.

"It was very difficult to leave Man United because it was like my second family," the France left-back said.

"But as soon as I knew there was interest from Juve, I knew it would be a new challenge for me because I have to repay the faith they showed in me."

Evra has signed a two-year contract with the Italian champions after leaving United, where he won five Premier league titles, three League Cups and the Champions League.

Evra was part of the France side knocked out of the 2014 World Cup by Germany

Juventus, now led by Massimiliano Allegri following Antonio Conte's departure, are seeking to win Serie A for a fourth successive season.

"I have to show more as a Juventus player because we have to win four times in a row," Evra said.

"It's never easy to win four times in a row. I won it with Man United three times but four times is really difficult."

Allegri, currently overseeing his first pre-season at Juventus, agreed that defending the title for yet another year would be a big task.

"This year will probably be much harder compared to last year," the 46-year-old said. "There will be stiffer competition as the other teams in Serie A have strengthened their squads quite significantly.

"We are still the favourites but it'll be a much more challenging title race this year."