Fleetwood Town: Jamille Matt may miss whole season with injury

Jamille Matt missed three months of last season with an ankle problem

Fleetwood striker Jamille Matt is likely to miss the whole of the season because of injury.

The 24-year-old was hurt in the closing minutes of Fleetwood's friendly with Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Fleetwood broke their transfer record to sign Matt from Kidderminster for a reported £300,000 in January 2013.

He has scored 13 goals in 42 games for the Cod Army, including 10 in 28 games last term as Graham Alexander's side won promotion to League One.

"It's devastating news for him, first and foremost, because he was looking really positive going into the season and we had really high hopes for him this year," manager Alexander told the club website.

"We have to get our heads around this disappointment and Jamille does too, but when he does come back I know he'll be fit and strong and raring to go again."

Fleetwood, who will play in the third tier for the first time in their history when they face Crewe on Saturday, added two new strikers to their squad on Thursday.

Stephen Dobbie arrived on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, while teenager Adam Campbell has joined from Newcastle for 28 days.