Guernsey FC captain Sam Cochrane aiming for league title

Cochrane has been Guernsey FC captain since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC captain Sam Cochrane says the club's ambition is to win the Isthmian League Division One South.

The Green Lions, who made the begin their campaign away to Chipstead on Saturday.

"If I'm being brutally honest it's to win the league," Cochrane said when asked what his ambitions were for the forthcoming season by BBC Guernsey.

"It's fantastic to be coming into the weekend into league action after some really tough pre-season games."

Cochrane says the consistency within Guernsey's squad could be the difference between them and the other sides in the league come the end of the season.

Guernsey FC's first three seasons 2011-12: Won Combined Counties League Division One 2012-13: Runners-up in Combined Counties Premier Division 2013-14: Fourth in Isthmian League Division One South, losing in play-offs

"There's always going to be teams that chop and change depending upon what chairman's pumping how much money into the side.

"Teams will improve in certain areas, but others will weaken and it will go up and down all season with them.

"We've got stability in our group, we've got a bit more depth in our squad and if the lads that have joined us stay committed for the whole season I believe we're capable of winning the league, but make no mistake, it's going to be one hell of a challenge."

The Green Lions play six of their opening nine league games at their Footes Lane home, and Cochrane says not having to travel off the island will play a big part n getting off to a good start.

"That could be the difference," he said.

"With each season that Guernsey Football Club has been formed the spectators have started to understand the football a lot more in terms of how crucial our home advantage can be and they've got more vocal year-on-year.

"Now the standard we're at we know what the demands are of this league, it's incredibly tough both physically and mentally, and our fans and supporters can make a massive difference."