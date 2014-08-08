France's Ligue 1 and Netherlands' Eredivisie start this weekend

From the section

Paris St-Germain finished nine points ahead of Monaco to win Ligue 1 in 2013-14

The French and Dutch leagues begin their seasons this weekend, with French champions Paris St-Germain starting with a draw.

PSG, who unveiled centre-half David Luiz at a news conference on Wednesday after his £40m move from Chelsea, were held to a 2-2 draw by Reims on Friday night.

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but also missed a penalty and an open goal.

Last year's runners-up Monaco still have striker Radamel Falcao, but fellow Colombian James Rodriguez has joined Real Madrid in a transfer worth £71m.

Ajax are aiming for their fifth successive Eredivisie title and start their season at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

Feyenoord, who finished second last season, have lost a number of key players, including Dutch internationals Bruno Martins Indi, Stefan de Vrij and Daryl Janmaat.

The Dutch Eredivisie began on Friday night, with FC Zwolle beating FC Utrecht 2-0.

Dutch Cup winners PEC Zwolle beat league champions Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield last week

English football's second-tier competition, the Championship, begins this weekend with the Premier League starting on 16 August.

Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich start the defence of their Bundesliga title on Friday, 22 August, the day before Spain's La Liga begins, while Italy's Serie A kicks off on Saturday, 30 August.

BBC Sport will have live text commentaries throughout the season, featuring the best of the European football action.