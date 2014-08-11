Truro City boss Steve Tully frustrated by Chesham defeat

Truro City's loss was the heaviest defeat suffered by any side in the Southern Premier League on Saturday

Truro City boss Steve Tully says he is frustrated at the way his side conceded goals in their 3-0 loss to Chesham.

Simon Thomas hit a first-half penalty after goalkeeper Mike Searle had brought down Ryan Blake before Blake doubled the lead on 79 minutes.

Last season's Southern Premier League runners-up wrapped up the points with Mark Nwokegi's stoppage-time strike.

"I'm very frustrated. If you look at the goals we conceded, we gave them all three," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Overall, physicality-wise we stuck up to them, we dug in, but we didn't play enough proper football as I call it: we didn't get the ball down and play.

"At 1-0 down we had a lot of chances and their keeper pulled of a couple of good saves, but it's one game - we go again and we move forward.

"We need to be a little bit more savvy and have a little bit more know-how."