Truro City boss Steve Tully frustrated by Chesham defeat
Truro City boss Steve Tully says he is frustrated at the way his side conceded goals in their 3-0 loss to Chesham.
Simon Thomas hit a first-half penalty after goalkeeper Mike Searle had brought down Ryan Blake before Blake doubled the lead on 79 minutes.
Last season's Southern Premier League runners-up wrapped up the points with Mark Nwokegi's stoppage-time strike.
"I'm very frustrated. If you look at the goals we conceded, we gave them all three," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"Overall, physicality-wise we stuck up to them, we dug in, but we didn't play enough proper football as I call it: we didn't get the ball down and play.
"At 1-0 down we had a lot of chances and their keeper pulled of a couple of good saves, but it's one game - we go again and we move forward.
"We need to be a little bit more savvy and have a little bit more know-how."