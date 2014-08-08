George Elokobi: Oldham Athletic sign ex-Wolves defender

Elokobi could make his Oldham debut against his former club Colchester on Saturday

Oldham have signed ex-Wolves defender George Elokobi on a one-year contract.

Cameroon-born Elokobi, 28, spent more than six years with the Molineux club and scored four goals in 103 games.

He was released by the League One champions at the end of last term and appeared for the Latics in a pre-season friendly against Huddersfield.

Elokobi could make his debut against his former club Colchester when the Latics begin their League One campaign on Saturday.

Two of George Elokobi's four goals for Wolves came against Manchester United

Manager Lee Johnson guided Oldham to 15th in the third tier last term and believes his side are better equipped for his second full season in charge.

"It's a different team with a different make-up," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "It's certainly older and more experienced. We've got some real physical power and pace up front and they're a good bunch of lads.

"Everybody here is who I wanted to keep and build around. Now's the time to judge. My minimum expectation is progression."

