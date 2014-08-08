BBC Sport - Bristol Rovers: Stuart Sinclair chasing football 'dream'
Sinclair chasing football 'dream'
Bristol Rovers midfielder Stuart Sinclair speaks to BBC Radio Bristol about his journey to becoming a professional football and turning into a fans' favourite at his new club.
The 26-year-old started as a youth player at Luton but ended up playing part-time in the lower end of non-league, while also working as a personal trainer.
But he was picked up by Salisbury City and, after a season with the Whites, he has now joined Conference newcomers Rovers.