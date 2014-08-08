Luis Suarez arrives at a Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) hearing that will determine whether the Uruguay striker will have to serve a four-month ban for biting an opponent.

The former Liverpool player brushed aside photographers and refused to comment as he arrived by taxi at Cas' headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 27-year-old's legal team are confident the ban will be halved and if successful, Suarez could be available to play from 25 August.