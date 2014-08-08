BBC Sport - Luis Suarez arrives for biting ban appeal in Switzerland

Suarez arrives at biting ban appeal

Luis Suarez arrives at a Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) hearing that will determine whether the Uruguay striker will have to serve a four-month ban for biting an opponent.

The former Liverpool player brushed aside photographers and refused to comment as he arrived by taxi at Cas' headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 27-year-old's legal team are confident the ban will be halved and if successful, Suarez could be available to play from 25 August.

Top videos

Video

Suarez arrives at biting ban appeal

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories