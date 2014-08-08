Celtic face Maribor in Champions League play-off
Celtic have drawn NK Maribor of Slovenia in the play-off round of the Champions League qualifiers.
The Scottish side were reinstated to the competition after Legia Warsaw were found to have fielded an ineligible player in the third round qualifier.
Legia won the tie 6-1 on aggregate after a 4-1 win in Poland and a 2-0 victory at Murrayfield.
But the Scots were awarded a 3-0 second leg 'walkover' win due to Bartosz Bereszynski playing while suspended.
That took Ronny Deila's side through on away goals, with Legia now entering the Europa League play-off round where they will face Aktobe of Kazakhstan.
|Celtic in Europe: Stages reached
|2001-02, 03-04: Champions League group stage then Uefa Cup
|2002-03: Uefa Cup final
|2004-05, 08-09, 13-14: Champions League group stage
|2006-07, 07-08, 12-13: Last 16 of Champions League
|2009-10, 11-12: Europa League group stage
"It is a tough decision and I really feel sorry for Legia but we have to go into the game and prepare for Maribor," said Deila.
"The players want to play in the Champions League. It looks like we have been given another chance and I think it will be no problem to get the players up for the game."
Celtic will travel to Slovenia for the first leg against Maribor on 19 or 20 August with the return in Scotland on 26 or 27 August.
The Slovenian champions, who are managed by Ante Simundza, beat HSK Zrinjski of Croatia 2-0 on aggregate in their Champions League second round qualifier.
They then dumped Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-2 over two legs to secure a spot in the play-off round.
However, part of Maribor's stadium will be closed when they host Celtic.
This sanction was imposed by Uefa after they found some of their supporters were guilty of "racist behaviour" during the tie with Zrinjski.
If Celtic make it past the Slovenians it will be their third straight year in the Champions League group stages.
Last term they finished bottom of a group containing Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax.