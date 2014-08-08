Norwich City 'need to be in Premier League', says Neil Adams

Adams took one point from his five games in charge last season

Norwich City boss Neil Adams has said his side have to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Canaries were relegated last season after a three-year spell in the top-flight and travel to Wolves in Sunday's Championship opener.

"We're a Premier League club. It's a Premier League support and setup," Adams told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Norwich City need to be in the Premier League. But you get what you deserve and we're in the Championship."

He added: "Hopefully in 12 months' time we can say we deserve to be in the Premier League."

Norwich's opening-day blues 2013-14: 2-2 draw with Everton 2007-08: 0-0 draw with Preston 2012-13: 5-0 loss to Fulham 2006-07: 1-0 loss to Leeds 2011-12: 1-1 draw with Wigan 2005-06: 1-1 draw with Coventry 2010-11: 3-2 loss to Watford 2004-05: 1-1 draw with Palace 2009-10: 7-1 loss to Colchester 2003-04: 2-2 draw with Bradford 2008-09: 2-0 loss to Coventry 2002-03: 4-0 win over Grimsby

Adams, 48, took over from Chris Hughton with five games remaining last season, but failed to save the club from the drop.

The former Carrow Road winger has brought in strikers Kyle Lafferty and Lewis Grabban, as well as midfielder Gary O'Neil, with Robert Snodgrass and Ricky van Wolfswinkel having left for Hull City and St Etienne respectively.

But if the Canaries are to beat Wolves at the weekend, they will need to register their first opening-day victory for 12 years.

"I put no weight or importance on that at all. It's a great stat, an answer to a quiz question, but it means absolutely nothing," said Adams.

"It's irrelevant. Unless it's the same 11 against the same 11, it is nothing more than a stat."