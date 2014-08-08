Bradford City sign Filipe Morais and Christopher Routis

From the section

Morais scored eight goals in 35 games last season

Bradford City have signed forward Filipe Morais on a short-term deal and swiss defender Christopher Routis on a one-year contract.

Portugal-born Morais, 28 was a free agent after leaving Stevenage at the end of last season.

Routis, 24, spent three seasons with Swiss second tier side Servette before leaving in the summer.

Both players could make their debuts in Saturday's League One opener at home to Coventry City.