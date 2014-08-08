Grimsby Town re-sign striker Alan Connell in short-term deal

Connell failed to score in 31 appearances last season

Grimsby Town have re-signed striker Alan Connell on a short-term contract.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after finishing last season with Northampton Town, where he failed to score in 16 appearances.

He enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career with the Mariners, scoring 25 goals in 46 league games in 2010/11 before joining Swindon.

Paul Hurst's side start their Conference Premier campaign against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.