Adam Forshaw: Uwe Rosler says Wigan want Brentford midfielder

Adam Forshaw was League One's Player of the Year in 2013-14

Wigan manager Uwe Rosler says he is still interested in signing midfielder Adam Forshaw from Brentford.

The 22-year-old played under Rosler at Griffin Park before the German left to become Latics boss in December 2013.

Bees manager Mark Warburton said last month that he had no intention of selling Forshaw, League One's Player of the Year last season, to a rival club.

"It's very well recorded that we had bids in for Adam," Rosler told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's very well recorded that I am a manager who tries to do business quietly and talk about players who are under contract with Wigan Athletic. Obviously we are interested and we're still interested."

Ex-Everton youngster Forshaw helped Brentford gain automatic promotion from League One last term. He has two years remaining on his contract.

Wigan, who lost to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship play-off semi-finals in May, begin their second season in the second tier with a home game against Reading.

