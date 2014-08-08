Russell Slade: Leyton Orient boss adapting to new owner

Slade led Orient to third place in League One last season but saw his side beaten in the play-off final

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade says he is still adapting to life under new owner Francesco Becchetti.

Italian businessman Becchetti, 47, took over the O's from sports promoter Barry Hearn last month.

"There's been changes here and also a bit of a cultural change, with Italian owners," Slade told BBC London 94.9.

"Things are different; structurally and the way we go about our business. It is very much in the early stages but it is a learning curve for all of us."

Slade eyes progression at Leyton Orient "It is the first venture they have had in football. Providing dialogue and communication is there, we can hopefully push the club in a fantastic direction."

Hearn, who had been owner of the east London club for almost 20 years, appointed Slade as manager in April 2010 - making the former Yeovil and Brighton boss the fourth longest-serving manager in the top four divisions.

Becchetti has made backroom changes since arriving at the Matchroom Stadium, appointing Alessandro Angelieri as their new chief executive and Mauro Milanese as sporting director.

"I had a fantastic relationship with Barry," Slade said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dialogue key for Orient boss Slade

"He knows what he wants from his manager and he allowed me to run the football club.

"For the president and his team which have come in, it is the first football club they have had and the first venture they have had in football.

"They are learning and we are learning about the things they want to bring to the table as well. Providing dialogue and communication is there, we can hopefully push the club in a fantastic direction."

Leyton Orient's summer signings so far Adam Legzdins from Derby County (free) Bradley Pritchard from Charlton Athletic (free) Gary Woods from Watford (free) Shane Lowry from Millwall (free) Jobi McAnuff from Reading (free) Jay Simpson from Buriram United (free) Darius Henderson from Nottingham Forest (free)

Slade, who has brought in seven players so far this summer, will work closely with former Napoli, Perugia and QPR defender Milanese on recruitment.

"You have to adapt and try to understand where we are coming from - whether it is recruitment or preparation," Slade, 53, added.

"Mauro talks to the president when we are looking at players. I will give details to Mauro, he will discuss them with the president and then hopefully we are able to get those players over the line.

"In terms of the coaching and preparation for games, that is the same.

"There will be changes in terms of making things that little bit better with the finances that are coming in; whether it is in terms of equipment for the club or nutrition.

"There are areas we can improve and move the club forward and I am sure we will do that."

Russell Slade at Leyton Orient 2009-10: 17th (only in charge for final month) 2010-11: 7th 2011-12: 20th 2012-13: 7th 2013-14: 3rd (lost on penalties in play-off final to Rotherham) Played: 230 Won: 99 Drawn: 56 Lost: 75

Orient were beaten in the League One play-off final last season and Slade is hopeful of challenging for promotion once again.

"Our target will be to improve on last season," he said. "If we can, we are not going to be far away.

"The objectives are just the same as they have always been.

"We want to get off to a good start, we want be in the top six by Christmas and we want to be promoted by May. Sounds straightforward, doesn't it?"

Leyton Orient begin the season at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.