Aldershot Town sign Tom Derry and Dan Thomas

From the section

Derry (left) came through Charlton's youth system while Thomas (right) spent time with Bournemouth's academy

Conference side Aldershot Town have signed striker Tom Derry and goalkeeper Dan Thomas on non-contract terms following successful trials.

Derry, 19, came through Charlton's youth system but joined Gillingham's development squad last summer.

He had spells on loan at Conference South sides Chelmsford City and Eastbourne Borough last season.

Thomas, 22, came through Bournemouth's academy and spent last season with Poole Town.