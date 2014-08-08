BBC Sport - Steve Elliott: Cheltenham veteran evolves from player to coach

Elliott's Cheltenham evolution

Cheltenham Town veteran Steve Elliott speaks to BBC Points West about adjusting to life as a player-coach at the League Two club.

The 35-year-old is going into his 18th year as a professional and is now helping in the backroom, alongside manager Mark Yates and his assistant Shaun North.

Elliott has played across the top four divisions during his career, having previously had spells with Derby, Blackpool and Bristol Rovers.

Elliott's Cheltenham evolution

