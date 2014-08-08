BBC Sport - Bristol City: Time for change at new-look League One club

The changing face of Bristol City

BBC Points West visits Bristol City as the League One club start to rebuild for the new season - both on and off the pitch.

After years of delays, work has begun to redevelop and expand their Ashton Gate stadium, which will now also be home to Bristol Rugby.

Manager Steve Cotterill has brought in six new players to his first team, as he attempts to take the club back up to the Championship.

Top videos

Video

The changing face of Bristol City

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories