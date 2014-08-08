BBC Sport - Bristol City: Time for change at new-look League One club
The changing face of Bristol City
- From the section Football
BBC Points West visits Bristol City as the League One club start to rebuild for the new season - both on and off the pitch.
After years of delays, work has begun to redevelop and expand their Ashton Gate stadium, which will now also be home to Bristol Rugby.
Manager Steve Cotterill has brought in six new players to his first team, as he attempts to take the club back up to the Championship.