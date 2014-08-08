Exeter City: Chief executive Guy Wolfenden steps down

Wolfenden previously worked in a senior role at Somerset County Cricket Club

Exeter City chief executive Guy Wolfenden has resigned less than a year after taking up the role.

It comes two weeks after chairman Edward Chorlton stood down amid continued financial problems.

City are currently the subject of a transfer embargo and have been unable to sign any new players this summer after taking out a loan with the Professional Footballers' Association.

Vice-chairman Julian Tagg is in charge of the League Two club.

"The club would like to thank Guy for his professionalism in his time with us and we wish him well in his future endeavours," Tagg said in a statement.

Exeter's troubled summer June: Take out PFA loan after lower crowds hit cash flow July: Chairman Edward Chorlton steps down amid calls for his resignation from the Exeter City Supporters' Trust August: Chief executive Guy Wolfenden resigns

"With Portsmouth at St James Park tomorrow the club and the team will now focus all their efforts on the coming season."

Wolfenden moved to Exeter in August last year having been commercial director with Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

On his appointment he said his priority would be to try and bring more money into the club to strengthen the squad.

Manager Paul Tisdale has seen his playing budget cut amid falling crowd numbers, while assistant manager Rob Edwards has not been replaced following his move to become the new boss at Tranmere Rovers.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for all their hard work over the previous months," Wolfenden said in a statement.

"The young, talented playing squad have great potential and I hope the supporters can get behind Paul Tisdale and his team this year.

"I wish the club every success in the future."