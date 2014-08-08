Gillingham manager Peter Taylor eyeing mid-table finish
-
- From the section Football
Gillingham manager Peter Taylor has set his side the target of a mid-table finish in League One this season.
The Gills finished 17th last season, six points above the relegation zone.
"I want people to appreciate it is a young squad. If we end up halfway up the table I think that would be a good season for us," he told BBC Radio Kent.
"If we could do that with the age of the group here, we could have a very good season the following season. I have no doubt we will improve."
He added: "Normally with young players they make mistakes and are a little bit inconsistent. If you stick at it eventually they improve.
"It is up to us to keep our heads when things go a little bit wrong."
|Gillingham's summer signings
|Glenn Morris (Aldershot, free)
|Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon (free)
|Jermaine McGlashan (Cheltenham, free)
|Doug Loft (Port Vale, free)
|Josh Pritchard (Fulham, free)
|Brennan Dickenson (Brighton, free)
|John Egan (Sunderland, free)
|Luke Norris (Brentford, compensation tbc)
|Kortney Hause (Wolves, loan)
Taylor was appointed Gillingham manager in November last year, following a spell as caretaker manager after the sacking of Martin Allen the previous month.
The 61-year-old agreed a new two-year deal with the Kent club in May.
The one-time England manager favours a passing game and is eager his side continue to improve their use of the ball.
"I think we'll be playing more football," he said.
"It won't be what I call silly football and a case of over-doing it. That's what happened last year.
"We tried to adjust and it was difficult for everybody. I want the players to try and pass the ball around and create better chances.
"There is a time in the game when you cannot do that and that is the when you make the right decisions.
"I want them to play as I think it will make us a better team - but there is also a time when it ends up in good old row Z."