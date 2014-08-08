Gillingham manager Peter Taylor eyeing mid-table finish

Taylor was appointed Gillingham boss in November last year after a spell in interim charge

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor has set his side the target of a mid-table finish in League One this season.

The Gills finished 17th last season, six points above the relegation zone.

"I want people to appreciate it is a young squad. If we end up halfway up the table I think that would be a good season for us," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"If we could do that with the age of the group here, we could have a very good season the following season. I have no doubt we will improve."

He added: "Normally with young players they make mistakes and are a little bit inconsistent. If you stick at it eventually they improve.

"It is up to us to keep our heads when things go a little bit wrong."

Gillingham's summer signings Glenn Morris (Aldershot, free) Aaron Morris (AFC Wimbledon (free) Jermaine McGlashan (Cheltenham, free) Doug Loft (Port Vale, free) Josh Pritchard (Fulham, free) Brennan Dickenson (Brighton, free) John Egan (Sunderland, free) Luke Norris (Brentford, compensation tbc) Kortney Hause (Wolves, loan)

Taylor was appointed Gillingham manager in November last year, following a spell as caretaker manager after the sacking of Martin Allen the previous month.

The 61-year-old agreed a new two-year deal with the Kent club in May.

The one-time England manager favours a passing game and is eager his side continue to improve their use of the ball.

"I think we'll be playing more football," he said.

"It won't be what I call silly football and a case of over-doing it. That's what happened last year.

"We tried to adjust and it was difficult for everybody. I want the players to try and pass the ball around and create better chances.

"There is a time in the game when you cannot do that and that is the when you make the right decisions.

"I want them to play as I think it will make us a better team - but there is also a time when it ends up in good old row Z."