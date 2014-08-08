James Rodriguez: Colombia forward receives Golden Boot

Rodriguez scored in every game he played at the World Cup - against Greece, Ivory Coast, Japan, Uruguay and Brazil

James Rodriguez was presented with the Golden Boot for finishing as top scorer at the World Cup on Friday - but says his only thought now is to secure a starting berth at Real Madrid.

The Colombia forward, 23, received the award in Madrid in recognition of his six goals in five games for Colombia.

Rodriguez's exploits persuaded Real to sign him from Monaco for £71m.

"I have big hopes," said Rodriguez. "But first I have to train well and earn my place in the team."

Rodriguez's volley against Uruguay in the last 16 was hailed by many as the tournament's most spectacular goal but the player himself says he favoured his run and chip against Japan in the group stage.

"It was something so special that will always stay with me," Rodriguez said of his goal against Uruguay, before adding on Fifa's website: "Personally I preferred the one against Japan.

"Those are goals that stay in the memory."

Rodriguez's exploits were the catalyst for Colombia's run to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten 2-1 by the hosts.

World Cup Golden Boot winners
1930 Guillermo Stabile (Arg) eight goals1934 Oldrich Nejedly (Cze); five
1938 Leonidas (Bra); seven1950 Ademir (Bra); eight
1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hun); 111958 Just Fontaine (Fra); 13
1962 Florian Albert (Hun), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Garrincha & Vava (Bra), Drazan Jerkovic (Yug), Leonel Sanchez (Chi); four1966 Eusebio (Por); nine
1970 Gerd Muller (Ger); 101974 Grzegorz Lato (Pol); seven
1978 Mario Kempes (Arg); six1982 Paolo Rossi (Ita); six
1986 Gary Lineker (Eng); six1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Ita); six
1994 Oleg Salenko (Rus), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria); six1998 Davor Suker (Cro); six
2002 Ronaldo (Bra); eight2006 Miroslav Klose (Ger); five
2010 Thomas Muller (Ger); five2014 James Rodriguez (Col); six

"I was hoping to win it because I have always dreamed of winning something like this," he added. "And this is also a source of happiness to my country Colombia. They gave me lot of strength so I could win the award."

Looking ahead to the challenge to come during his six-year contract at Real, Rodriguez said: "I hope to win titles here.

"I am now in a club that is always hungry for titles. And I think that if you want to play here you must always keep a high level of performance.

"And I am prepared for that. I hope I can win everything here."

Rodriguez began his career at Envigado and played for Banfield, Porto and Monaco before joining Real

