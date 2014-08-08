James Rodriguez: Colombia forward receives Golden Boot

Rodriguez scored in every game he played at the World Cup - against Greece, Ivory Coast, Japan, Uruguay and Brazil

James Rodriguez was presented with the Golden Boot for finishing as top scorer at the World Cup on Friday - but says his only thought now is to secure a starting berth at Real Madrid.

The Colombia forward, 23, received the award in Madrid in recognition of his six goals in five games for Colombia.

Rodriguez's exploits persuaded Real to sign him from Monaco for £71m.

"I have big hopes," said Rodriguez. "But first I have to train well and earn my place in the team."

Rodriguez's volley against Uruguay in the last 16 was hailed by many as the tournament's most spectacular goal but the player himself says he favoured his run and chip against Japan in the group stage.

"It was something so special that will always stay with me," Rodriguez said of his goal against Uruguay, before adding on Fifa's website: "Personally I preferred the one against Japan.

"Those are goals that stay in the memory."

Rodriguez's exploits were the catalyst for Colombia's run to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten 2-1 by the hosts.

World Cup Golden Boot winners 1930 Guillermo Stabile (Arg) eight goals 1934 Oldrich Nejedly (Cze); five 1938 Leonidas (Bra); seven 1950 Ademir (Bra); eight 1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hun); 11 1958 Just Fontaine (Fra); 13 1962 Florian Albert (Hun), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Garrincha & Vava (Bra), Drazan Jerkovic (Yug), Leonel Sanchez (Chi); four 1966 Eusebio (Por); nine 1970 Gerd Muller (Ger); 10 1974 Grzegorz Lato (Pol); seven 1978 Mario Kempes (Arg); six 1982 Paolo Rossi (Ita); six 1986 Gary Lineker (Eng); six 1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Ita); six 1994 Oleg Salenko (Rus), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria); six 1998 Davor Suker (Cro); six 2002 Ronaldo (Bra); eight 2006 Miroslav Klose (Ger); five 2010 Thomas Muller (Ger); five 2014 James Rodriguez (Col); six

"I was hoping to win it because I have always dreamed of winning something like this," he added. "And this is also a source of happiness to my country Colombia. They gave me lot of strength so I could win the award."

Looking ahead to the challenge to come during his six-year contract at Real, Rodriguez said: "I hope to win titles here.

"I am now in a club that is always hungry for titles. And I think that if you want to play here you must always keep a high level of performance.

"And I am prepared for that. I hope I can win everything here."