BBC Sport - Uwe Rosler: Wigan manager wants two signings to 'complete' squad

Two more 'will complete' Wigan squad

Wigan Athletic manager Uwe Rosler tells BBC Radio Manchester that he believes his squad will be "complete" with two more additions.

Rosler - whose side reached the Championship play-offs last season - has strengthened during the summer, with Cardiff duo Don Cowie and Andy Taylor among the players joining the Latics.

The German adds that he feels his side are prepared for the campaign ahead, which begins with a home game against Reading on Saturday.

Top videos

Audio

Two more 'will complete' Wigan squad

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories