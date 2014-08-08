BBC Sport - Uwe Rosler: Wigan manager wants two signings to 'complete' squad
Two more 'will complete' Wigan squad
- From the section Football
Wigan Athletic manager Uwe Rosler tells BBC Radio Manchester that he believes his squad will be "complete" with two more additions.
Rosler - whose side reached the Championship play-offs last season - has strengthened during the summer, with Cardiff duo Don Cowie and Andy Taylor among the players joining the Latics.
The German adds that he feels his side are prepared for the campaign ahead, which begins with a home game against Reading on Saturday.