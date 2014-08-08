BBC Sport - Manuel Pellegrini: Man City boss surprised at Wenger's comments
Pellegrini surprise at Wenger comments
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini defends the signing of Frank Lampard after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger questioned the reasons behind his move.
Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard moved to Etihad Stadium on a loan deal from affiliate club New York City, which Wenger suggested was designed to bypass Uefa's financial fair play regulations.
Pellegrini was speaking ahead of Manchester City's Community Shield match against Arsenal on Sunday.