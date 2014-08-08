SFA appoint Tony McGlennan as new compliance officer

The SFA are be based at Hampden Park, Scotland's national stadium

The Scottish FA has appointed Glasgow-based lawyer Tony McGlennan as its new compliance officer.

McGlennan will replace incumbent Vincent Lunny after a handover period next month.

Lunny will end his three-year spell with the SFA to train to become an advocate.

And McGlennan will assume responsibility for determining which players, coaches and other officials should face disciplinary charges.

He joins Scottish football's governing body from Possilpark-based law firm Penmans, with whom he has been a partner since 1998.

"He is a solicitor advocate who has conducted criminal litigation at all levels of the court structure, including the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court," said the SFA in a statement.

"Tony has a keen interest in football, having played at amateur level for a number of years. He is currently a volunteer coach to young footballers and holds coaching certificates in the Scottish FA's youth coaching pathway."