Blackpool: Andrea Orlandi signs one-year contract

Orlandi played in the Premier League while at Swansea, scoring three league goals in 72 appearances

Blackpool have signed midfielder Andrea Orlandi on a one-year contract, with the option of a further season.

The Spaniard, 30, joins Blackpool on a free transfer and will be available for their first Championship game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to be a Blackpool player and looking forward to the new season ahead," he told the club website.

"I came here last week, spoke to the manager and knew straight away that I wanted to sign."

Orlandi began his career at Alavés and joined Swansea in 2007, before moving to Brighton in 2012.

He scored six goals in 49 appearances for Brighton and was released at the end of last season.

Orlandi has appeared for the club in pre-season and is Blackpool's sixth signing in five days, including Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Lewis.