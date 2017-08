From the section

Alfreton Town finished 11th in the 2013-14 Conference season

Alfreton Town have re-signed striker Massiah McDonald on an undisclosed contract.

The 23-year-old previously featured for the Reds between 2005 and 2008 in their academy side.

McDonald featured for non-league sides Grantham Town, King's Lynn Town and Matlock during the 2013-14 season.

The striker will join up with his new team-mates for Saturday's opening Conference match at home to Woking.