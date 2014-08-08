Coventry City boss Steven Pressley accepts mid-table tag

Coventry boss Steven Pressley believes predictions of a mid-table League One finish for his team are fair.

The Sky Blues because of administration, and finished just five above the drop zone.

"Financially we're mid-table, but that doesn't mean we can't challenge clubs with greater resources," said Pressley.

Meanwhile, the club's owners have said they after playing last season at Northampton's Sixfields Stadium.

Coventry City's summer signings Goalkeepers: Ryan Allsop (loan), Reice Charles-Cook Defenders: Reda Johnson Midfielders: Jim O'Brien, Danny Pugh, Danny Swanson Forwards: Mohamed Coulibaly (loan), Josh McQuoid (loan), Shaun Miller, Marcus Tudgay

It follows a decision by the Football League that the club should pay Arena Coventry Limited £470,000 in unpaid rent.

Coventry's 'home' attendances for 2013-14 rarely went above 4,000, with in greater numbers.

Under current plans, they will be exiled until at least 2016.

This summer there have been 10 new arrivals, largely funded by the to Bournemouth.

"I think resource-wise there are clubs spending a lot more money than us," Pressley explained to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

"Leyton Orient, Barnsley, Sheffield United and Bristol City are all having a real go financially this summer.

"But I've been pleased with how we've adapted to 3-5-2 in pre-season and I have really big hopes for us this season."