Kenny Jackett: Wolves stability heartens head coach
Wolves boss Kenny Jackett says the lack of transfer activity at Molineux since winning League One is a good thing.
and oversaw a year of upheaval following Championship relegation.
By the end of January, he had made 11 signings - this summer only and have joined.
"There's a totally different feel about the place. We're settled and know our pattern, so I'm really happy with how things have gone," Jackett told BBC WM.
|Wolves' summer transfer activity
|IN: Tommy Rowe, Rajiv van La Parra (both free)
|OUT: Michael Ihiekwe, Jamie Reckord, Sam Whittall, George Elokobi, Kristian Kostrna, Tim Jakobsson, Robbie Parry (all free)
Wolves and a run of 17 wins from their final 21 matches led them to 103 points.
Alongside a lack of summer incomings, long-serving trio
Those three, plus full-backs Kevin Foley and Stephen Ward, are the only remaining players from Wolves' Championship-winning squad of 2009.
"If there's a player I think can improve us, I'll move heaven and earth to get him," Jackett continued.
"If we make a good start there'll be a lot of belief here. Starting against Norwich will be a real barometer for us."