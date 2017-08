Poole score four goals in 38 games last season

Bury have signed former Hartlepool striker James Poole on non-contract terms.

The 24-year-old left Pools at the end of last season after failing to agree terms over a new deal.

The former Manchester City youngster spent time on loan at the Victoria Ground in 2009-10, failing to score in nine league appearances.

He could feature for the Shakers in their League Two opener against Cheltenham on Saturday.