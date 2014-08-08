New Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell says his desire to get back into the England team was one of the key reasons for his move from Manchester City to Wearside.

Rodwell, who has three England caps, joined City from Everton for £12m in 2012 but played only 26 times for the club, scoring twice.

Sunderland have signed the 23-year old on a five-year deal, for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £10m.