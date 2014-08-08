Liverpool: Pepe Reina joins Bayern Munich in a three-year deal

Pepe Reina spent last season on loan at Napoli

Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has completed his move to Bayern Munich and signed a three-year deal.

The German champions revealed on Tuesday that they had agreed a fee with the Reds and personal terms with the 31-year-old Spain international.

Reina lost his place under manager Brendan Rodgers following the signing of Simon Mignolet and spent last season on loan at Italian club Napoli.

He made 394 appearances for the Merseyside club between 2005 and 2013.

Reina saved three penalties in the 2006 FA Cup final penalty shootout

Reina was the club's undisputed number one for eight seasons, and played in the 2007 Champions League final defeat by AC Milan.

He moved to Merseyside from Villarreal in the summer of 2005 and achieved a club record 11 successive clean sheets in all competitions in his first season.

The Spaniard ended the 2005-06 campaign by saving three of West Ham United's four penalties in a shootout as Liverpool won the FA Cup final in Cardiff.

Reina, who has 33 Spain caps, won the Premier League Golden Glove award for clean sheets in his first three seasons at the club and picked up another winners' medal in 2012 as the Reds beat Cardiff City in the League Cup final after another penalty shootout.

Last month he expressed a desire to end his career in Spain, having started out at Barcelona.

He faces stiff competition at Bayern, where Germany's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the current number one.