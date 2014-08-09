Sheffield Wednesday sign striker Stevie May from St Johnstone

May scored in Saints' 1-1 draw with Spartak Trnava on Thursday

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of striker Stevie May from St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who had also been given permission to speak to Rotherham United, signed a four year deal.

The Saints academy product has scored 67 goals in 118 career appearances, including loan spells at Alloa Athletic and Hamilton Academical.

May was offered a new and improved contract by the Scottish Premier League side at the end of last season.

The Scotland Under-21 international netted 27 times for St Johnstone last term and also scored in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Spartak Trnava, with the Slovak side progressing 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa League third qualifying round.

May underwent a medical on Saturday in order to complete the move to Hillsborough from Perth.

Morgan played for Liverpool against Hearts in a 2012 Europa League tie

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have signed forward Adam Morgan on loan from Yeovil ahead of Sunday's match with Ross County.

Morgan, 20, has been capped at England Under-17 and Under-19 level and started his career at Liverpool.

During his time at Anfield he was loaned out to Rotherham and Yeovil before formalising a move to the latter earlier this year.

The striker will be at McDiarmid Park until mid-January.