Zavon Hines: Dagenham & Redbridge re-sign winger

Hines has had spells at West Ham, Burnley and Bradford

League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge have re-signed forward Zavon Hines on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals in 31 appearances for the Daggers last season before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in March.

Hines, who began his career at West Ham, was initially offered a new deal by the east London club in May.

"He did extremely well last season," Dagenham manager Wayne Burnett told the club website.

"He won't be available to play straight away due to an ongoing injury, but he's committed to a two-year deal."