Tottenham: DeAndre Yedlin signs from Seattle Sounders

Tottenham have signed defender DeAndre Yedlin from Seattle Sounders on a four-year contract.

The right-back, 21, will stay with MLS club Seattle until the start of the 2015-16 season before moving to London.

Yedlin has won seven USA caps and made three substitute appearances during the World Cup in Brazil this summer.

He said: "I'm very excited to come to the Premier League and challenge myself against some of the best players in the world."