Manchester City have two number one keepers - Manuel Pellegrini

Hart lost his place to Costel Pantilimon for seven of City's Premier League matches last term

Joe Hart has been told that Manchester City have two first-choice goalkeepers following Willy Caballero's arrival.

England keeper Hart, 27, reclaimed his place in the City side after being dropped for Costel Pantilimon for part of last season.

Caballero, a £4.4m summer signing from Malaga, is set to make his debut in Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said: "I have two number one goalkeepers."

Hart was dropped for seven Premier League games in City's title-winning campaign last season in favour of Pantilimon, who joined Sunderland in the summer.

"I am sure Willy will be very important for us but we have the best goalkeeper in England in Joe Hart," said Pellegrini, who managed Cabellero at Malaga.

Caballero made more than 100 appearances during a three-year stay at Malaga

"Top teams need two players for each position because we have to play so many games during the year.

"The best way to have the highest performance from the players is for it to be very competitive between them."

Another summer recruit, midfielder Fernando, could make his City debut on Sunday, but the Premier League champions will be without eight players against the Gunners.

Frank Lampard is not ready to play following his arrival on loan from New York City.

Fellow new signing Bacary Sagna, Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta, Martin Demichelis, Fernandinho and captain Vincent Kompany - all of whom were involved in the knockout stages of the World Cup - will not feature.

Alvaro Negredo misses out with a foot injury.