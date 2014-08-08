Scottish Professional Football League season to kick off

The captains of the Premiership clubs are ready for the new season

SPFL Date: Saturday, 9 August. Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website, results on BBC One Scotland

The Scottish Professional Football League season begins on Saturday with three Premiership ties and 14 other matches in the lower divisions.

First division champions Dundee host Kilmarnock and play-off winners Hamilton Academical welcome Inverness, while St Mirren travel to Motherwell.

Hibernian begin their Championship campaign at home to Livingston - one of four games in the second tier.

And there is a full card in both Leagues One and Two.

On Sunday, promoted Rangers host relegated Hearts in the Championship before two more Premiership encounters complete the weekend's action.

Dundee United travel to take on Aberdeen while St Johnstone welcome Ross County.

Top-flight champions Celtic, whose ground was used during the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, do not play their first league match until Wednesday, when they face St Johnstone.

Saturday's SPFL matches will be covered live on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM, DAB digtal radio and online, with a dedicated commentary of Dundee v Kilmarnock on 810MW and online.

And the BBC Sport website will provide a live text commentary of the matches.

There will also be a Sportscene results round-up on BBC One Scotland and online.