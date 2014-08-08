Fraser Forster: Southampton & Celtic agree £10m fee for keeper

Forster's last match for Celtic was the 2-0 Champions League defeat by Legia Warsaw

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster is on the verge of joining Southampton after the Premier League side agreed a fee in the region of £10m with Celtic.

The Scottish champions had already turned down one offer from the Saints for the England international.

And, although Celtic have been given a Champions League reprieve, they have allowed the 26-year-old to leave.

The move will go ahead subject to a successful medical over the weekend, with personal terms also agreed.

Newcastle, Forster's former club, will receive 25% of the transfer fee, with Celtic having paid £2m for him in July 2012 following two successful seasons on loan from the St James's Park club.

Forster was part of the England squad for this summer's World Cup in Brazil, but did not feature.

Southampton's summer sales To Fee Luke Shaw Manchester United £27m Adam Lallana Liverpool £25m Dejan Lovren Liverpool £20m Calum Chambers Arsenal £16m Rickie Lambert Liverpool £4m Total £92m

The last game of his four-year spell at Celtic was Tuesday's third qualifying round second leg against Legia Warsaw.

Although Celtic lost 6-1 on aggregate, they have been reinstated to the competition after Legia were punished for fielding an ineligible player.

The arrival of Forster would increase the sense of change at St Mary's this summer.

Southampton have signed defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielders Dusan Tadic and Saphir Taider, and striker Graziano Pelle.

But striker Rickie Lambert, midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Dejan Lovren have moved to Liverpool, left-back Luke Shaw has joined Manchester United, Arsenal signed right-back Calum Chambers and forward Dani Osvaldo has joined Inter Milan on loan.

In addition, manager Ronald Koeman, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in June, told BBC Sport on Friday that midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was "not mentally or physically ready" to play.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Tottenham, but Saints chairman Ralph Krueger said he is not for sale.

Forster's arrival would increase competition for long-standing first-choice goalkeeper Artur Boruc, who also played for Celtic and is out of contract at the end of the coming campaign.

Koeman has also revealed he is "interested" in defensive pair Florin Gardos of Steaua Bucharest and Sporting Lisbon's Marcos Rojo.