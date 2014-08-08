Bruno Zuculini: Manchester City confirm signing of midfielder

Zuculini scored for Manchester City in their friendly against Kansas City

Manchester City have signed midfielder Bruno Zuculini from Argentine side Racing Club.

The 21-year-old played for City during their pre-season tours of Scotland and the USA, scoring in the friendly against Kansas City.

"I'm very excited about the future," Zuculini said. "I am looking forward to the experiences which this move will bring and to improving myself."

Zuculini is available for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

He will become the fifth Argentine in City's squad, joining Sergio Aguero, Martin Demichelis, Pablo Zabaleta and Willy Caballero.