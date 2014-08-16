Match ends, Reading 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Reading 1-0 Ipswich Town
Jake Taylor scored his first goal for Reading as they beat Ipswich in a scrappy match at the Madejski Stadium.
The winger capitalised on a defensive error midway through the first half, as Ipswich failed to deal with a long ball, allowing Taylor to dink his shot past Dean Gerken from a tight angle.
The Tractor Boys dominated as Luke Chambers' shot was blocked on the line.
Tyrone Mings almost equalised in the last minute, but his header was nodded onto the crossbar by Shaun Cummings.
The Royals nearly went ahead after just 20 seconds, but Simon Cox drove tamely at Gerken.
But the early effort was not a sign of things to come as the visitors were on top for much of the first half, with Luke Hyam and former Reading midfielder Jay Tabb going close.
After Chambers' fierce goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Jordan Obita and David McGoldrick was unable to force the loose ball in, Ipswich were made to pay for the missed opportunities as 22-year-old Taylor put the hosts in front.
|Jake Taylor
|The 22-year-old, who joined Reading in 2009, was born in England but has represented Wales at Under 17, 19 and 21 levels.
Chris Gunter delivered a long diagonal pass forward, which McGoldrick could only divert into the path of Taylor.
Gerken raced from his area but Taylor got there first and cleverly nudged the ball into the bottom right corner.
Ipswich continued to create chances after half-time as McGoldrick found space in the box, but his angled effort trickled past the far post.
Mick McCarthy's men finally thought the pressure had paid off when defender Mings nodded Paul Anderson's corner goalwards, but Cummings managed to head the ball off the line and onto the crossbar before it was cleared to make sure Reading claimed all three points.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins: "This was a tough fixture, but the young lads showed great heart and desire.
"We had many young players in important positions, we have to give them some scope. With all these young lads, most of them are going to get better and better. With them, the long-term future of the club is going in the right direction.
"Ipswich threw the kitchen sink at us at the end. We had to stand up to it and we did."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "Our overall performance was good, especially in the second half. We easily did enough to get something out of the game.
"But they had a Johnny on the spot (Taylor) and we didn't. Around most of the pitch, we were fine. We just didn't score.
"We got in good positions but just didn't work their keeper enough."
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Federici
- 2Gunter
- 24Cummings
- 25TaylorSubstituted forStaceyat 90'minutes
- 15HectorBooked at 81mins
- 5Pearce
- 22BlackmanSubstituted forCooperat 87'minutes
- 16Akpan
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 10CoxBooked at 60minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 67'minutes
- 11Obita
Substitutes
- 17Edwards
- 18Tshibola
- 20McCarthy
- 27Tanner
- 28Kuhl
- 35Cooper
- 37Stacey
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 4Chambers
- 3MingsBooked at 60mins
- 8Skuse
- 6BerraBooked at 39mins
- 5SmithBooked at 73mins
- 21HewittSubstituted forAndersonat 45'minutes
- 19Hyam
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSammonat 70'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 18TabbSubstituted forBajnerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Parr
- 11Anderson
- 14Bajner
- 17Bru
- 22Wordsworth
- 32Sammon
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 17,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paul Anderson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Hope Akpan.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jack Stacey replaces Jake Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jake Cooper replaces Nick Blackman.
Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Balint Bajner replaces Jay Tabb.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Booking
Michael Hector (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Sammon (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Hector (Reading).
Conor Sammon (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Cummings (Reading).
Offside, Reading. Chris Gunter tries a through ball, but Nick Blackman is caught offside.
Booking
Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town).
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Foul by Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town).
Ryan Edwards (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Conor Sammon replaces David McGoldrick.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Hope Akpan (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Ryan Edwards replaces Simon Cox.
Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Cummings (Reading).
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town).
Alex Pearce (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Anderson.
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a headed pass.
Booking
Tyrone Mings (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Simon Cox (Reading) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Simon Cox (Reading).