Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Birmingham City 1-0 Brighton
-
- From the section Football
Wes Thomas' second-half header gave Birmingham their first home league win since October as they beat Brighton.
The forward powerfully nodded in David Cotterill's pinpoint cross from the right just after the break to cap a dominant display from the hosts.
Cotterill almost doubled the lead as his 25-yard free-kick flew wide, while Clayton Donaldson could not prod home after David Stockdale spilled the ball.
Brighton's best chance saw Jake Forster-Caskey's set piece tipped over.
The win for Lee Clark's men ended a run of 18 league games without a victory at home stretching back more than 10 months.
Blues seemed determined to put last season's woes behind them as they piled on the pressure in the opening half hour, with Lee Novak volleying wide from 25 yards and Thomas just failing to connect with Donaldson's fine cross.
|Blues' long wait for a home win
|Birmingham City's last league win at St Andrew's was a 4-0 victory against Millwall on 1 October, 2013
The visitors struggled to create any clear-cut chances until the stroke of half-time but Blues goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, did well to get down and save Chris O'Grady's close-range effort.
Birmingham continued where they had left off after the break, and it paid dividends on 49 minutes as Thomas put them in front with a bullet header into the middle of the goal from six yards out.
Sami Hyypia's Brighton slowly began to claw their way back into the game as Forster-Caskey's well-struck free-kick from 20 yards was saved by Randolph just after the hour mark.
After Cotterill and Donaldson almost put Blues 2-0 up, Brighton threw men forward to try and find an equaliser, but Birmingham's defence stood firm to earn them the long-awaited victory.
Birmingham manager Lee Clark: "I always stressed that we had a new group of players and I didn't think it was an issue (run without a league home victory, which stretches back to 1 October) I had to address.
"I've never spoken about it in pre-season as this is a completely new squad. I think we have seen the difference we have played.
"You have to have right players. The work ethic is brilliant. They press from the front and to win this game was brilliant for them."
Brighton manager Sami Hyypia: "We cannot take a lot of positives out of the game. I didn't like it.
"I know that we are a better side on the ball than we showed today. We couldn't get our game going.
"When you cannot score it is important to keep a clean sheet but it wasn't to be against Birmingham. I am not happy where we are at the present time after defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Randolph
- 15Hall
- 23Spector
- 3Grounds
- 6Edgar
- 12NovakSubstituted forRobinsonat 77'minutes
- 31Caddis
- 11Cotterill
- 26DavisSubstituted forGleesonat 68'minutes
- 9Donaldson
- 10ThomasSubstituted forBrownat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Robinson
- 7Duffy
- 8Gleeson
- 16Johnstone
- 21Doyle
- 29Brown
- 33Gray
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 14Calderon
- 15Chicksen
- 4Hughes
- 3Greer
- 24Ince
- 2Bruno
- 18Forster-Caskey
- 11O'Grady
- 12Mackail-SmithSubstituted forFenelonat 76'minutes
- 25Lua LuaSubstituted forJ Teixeiraat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 10Agustien
- 16Ankergren
- 17J Teixeira
- 21Maksimenko
- 23Fenelon
- 28Toko
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 14,955
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Adam Chicksen (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City).
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Reece Brown (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Reece Brown replaces Wes Thomas.
Attempt missed. Adam Chicksen (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Forster-Caskey with a cross.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Foul by João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
David Cotterill (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Thomas.
Foul by Shamir Fenelon (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Teixeira.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Paul Robinson replaces Lee Novak.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Shamir Fenelon replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt missed. João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Wes Thomas (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Stephen Gleeson replaces David Davis because of an injury.
Delay in match David Davis (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Novak (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. João Teixeira replaces Kazenga Lua Lua.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Brighton and Hove Albion).