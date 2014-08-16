Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Nottingham Forest 2.
Striker Britt Assombalonga twice brought Nottingham Forest level as they shared the points from a Championship draw at Bolton Wanderers.
Joe Mason headed Bolton ahead inside four minutes but Assombalonga's close-range finish cancelled out the lead.
David Wheater slotted home to restore the hosts' advantage before Assombalonga equalised from the spot.
Forest then dominated but Craig Davies could have won it for Bolton had his late header not gone over the bar.
The stalemate ensured that Stuart Pearce retained his unbeaten record since returning to Forest as boss, while Dougie Freedman saw his Bolton side collect their first point of the season against his former club.
The Trotters went ahead when a free-kick from Jay Spearing was powered home by debutant Mason but needed Adam Bogdan's double save to deny Matty Fryatt an equaliser.
Assombalonga's first goal for Forest, coming from a Chris Burke cross and Michail Antonio knock-down, restored parity but Wanderers took just two minutes to again move in front.
David Wheater had an easy finish inside the six-yard box after Danny Fox made a mess of his attempt to clear.
Forest's record signing Assombalonga then grabbed his second to again level, picking himself up to score from the spot after he was felled by Spearing.
Fryatt's deflected effort was well saved by Bogdan at the end of the first half, and Assombalonga's glancing header from Antonio's cross went wide as he sought a hat-trick after the break.
Andy Reid's shot sailed just over as Forest chased a third win, while Bolton rued Davies' late miss as the two sides finished level.
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"I thought it was a very good attacking display by two teams and a good advertisement for the Championship.
"I felt a fair result was a draw. We played against a very good team who have spent a bit of money but I didn't think there was a lot in the game."
Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce:
"With our attacking play we probably deserved to win. We gifted Bolton the first goal, let alone the second, with a poor defensive hash up.
"We have some real talent in the team and some real endeavour as well so I am really pleased with what I have seen so far.
"In all honesty if we play to the best of our ability I will always come away disappointed we haven't won a game."
