Fulham 0-1 Millwall

Martyn Woolford
Martyn Woolford's winner condemned Fulham to a second league defeat of the season

Millwall made it two wins out of two as Martyn Woolford's first-half goal proved enough to defeat Fulham.

Woolford found the net in the 12th minute after converting Ricardo Fuller's cross as Fulham slumped to their second defeat of the new season.

Cameron Burgess, Hugo Rodallega and Ross McCormack forced Millwall keeper David Forde into decent saves while Alan Dunne also cleared off the line.

Scott Malone came close to adding a second but his effort was saved.

The result sees Millwall move level top of the Championship with Bournemouth, while Fulham - who were relegated from the Premier League last season - are without a point having lost their opening two games.

Woolford opened the scoring, slotting home unmarked at the back post.

Burgess' looping header forced Forde into a smart save while Woolford's low shot was saved by Jesse Joronen.

After Malone's dipping volley for Millwall, Fulham pressed hard for an equaliser and Rodallega saw one effort saved by Forde and another blocked on the line by Dunne.

Forde was keeping out everything thrown at him as Fulham continued to be frustrated in their attempts to find a leveller, with teenager Patrick Roberts seeing his strike saved and Tim Hoogland's effort blocked.

The chances continued to come and go for Fulham, but Millwall had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 90th minute with Magaye Gueye through on goal but Joronen got down well to deny the forward, in what was the last action of the game.

Fulham boss Felix Magath: "We had our chances and missed them. If we had scored it is sure we would have won the game.

"I decided to take young players into the squad this season and I'm very happy with them and how they worked.

"I hope they go on working and will not be too disappointed, losing confidence. I'm sure we will develop with this team and make our point."

Millwall boss Ian Holloway: "The difference between them and us was millions of pounds, but we play for each other and the fans.

"Fulham have some brilliant young players that look half decent. We got a few things wrong, but we got a fair few right.

"We could have nicked it by a couple more but I needed my goalie to make two brilliant saves as well. All in all, I'm absolutely delighted."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 41Joronen
  • 2HooglandBooked at 47mins
  • 3StafylidisBooked at 77mins
  • 8Parker
  • 6BodurovBooked at 63mins
  • 38Burgess
  • 21ChristensenSubstituted forMcCormackat 45'minutes
  • 28Hyndman
  • 20Rodallega
  • 27WilliamsSubstituted forDavidat 77'minutes
  • 7EisfeldSubstituted forRobertsat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Woodrow
  • 30David
  • 32Kavanagh
  • 40Bettinelli
  • 44McCormack

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 44Edwards
  • 28Malone
  • 6Williams
  • 2Dunne
  • 16Beevers
  • 7Martin
  • 26AbdouSubstituted forGueyeat 78'minutes
  • 19FullerSubstituted forEasterat 73'minutes
  • 27McDonald
  • 11WoolfordSubstituted forBaileyat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 8Easter
  • 9Gregory
  • 10Bailey
  • 13Gerrar
  • 17Webster
  • 18Gueye
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
18,988

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home24
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 0, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Millwall 1.

Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tim Hoogland following a set piece situation.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Malone (Millwall).

Chris David (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).

Foul by Chris David (Fulham).

Magaye Gueye (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).

Attempt saved. Magaye Gueye (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermaine Easter with a through ball.

Tim Hoogland (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Malone (Millwall).

Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jermaine Easter (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Chris David (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Roberts.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham).

Jermaine Easter (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Malone.

Attempt blocked. Tim Hoogland (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Nicky Bailey (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Magaye Gueye replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Chris David replaces George Williams.

Booking

Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Fulham).

Lee Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. George Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Roberts following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emerson Hyndman.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Jermaine Easter replaces Ricardo Fuller.

Patrick Roberts (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricardo Fuller (Millwall).

Attempt blocked. Nikolay Bodurov (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Hyndman.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Malone.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mark Beevers.

Attempt blocked. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth22005056
2Millwall22003036
3Cardiff21104224
4Nottm Forest21104224
5Blackburn21103214
6Charlton21103214
7Reading21103214
8Derby21101014
9Sheff Wed21101014
10Norwich21013123
11Middlesbrough21012113
12Watford21013303
13Ipswich21012203
14Rotherham21011103
15Wolves21011103
16Birmingham210112-13
17Leeds210112-13
18Wigan201134-11
19Brentford201112-11
20Bolton201125-31
21Fulham200213-20
22Brighton200202-20
23Blackpool200214-30
24Huddersfield200217-60
View full Championship table

