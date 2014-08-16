Fulham 0-1 Millwall

Martyn Woolford's winner condemned Fulham to a second league defeat of the season

Millwall made it two wins out of two as Martyn Woolford's first-half goal proved enough to defeat Fulham.

Woolford found the net in the 12th minute after converting Ricardo Fuller's cross as Fulham slumped to their second defeat of the new season.

Cameron Burgess, Hugo Rodallega and Ross McCormack forced Millwall keeper David Forde into decent saves while Alan Dunne also cleared off the line.

Scott Malone came close to adding a second but his effort was saved.

The result sees Millwall move level top of the Championship with Bournemouth, while Fulham - who were relegated from the Premier League last season - are without a point having lost their opening two games.

Woolford opened the scoring, slotting home unmarked at the back post.

Burgess' looping header forced Forde into a smart save while Woolford's low shot was saved by Jesse Joronen.

After Malone's dipping volley for Millwall, Fulham pressed hard for an equaliser and Rodallega saw one effort saved by Forde and another blocked on the line by Dunne.

Forde was keeping out everything thrown at him as Fulham continued to be frustrated in their attempts to find a leveller, with teenager Patrick Roberts seeing his strike saved and Tim Hoogland's effort blocked.

The chances continued to come and go for Fulham, but Millwall had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 90th minute with Magaye Gueye through on goal but Joronen got down well to deny the forward, in what was the last action of the game.

Fulham boss Felix Magath: "We had our chances and missed them. If we had scored it is sure we would have won the game.

"I decided to take young players into the squad this season and I'm very happy with them and how they worked.

"I hope they go on working and will not be too disappointed, losing confidence. I'm sure we will develop with this team and make our point."

Millwall boss Ian Holloway: "The difference between them and us was millions of pounds, but we play for each other and the fans.

"Fulham have some brilliant young players that look half decent. We got a few things wrong, but we got a fair few right.

"We could have nicked it by a couple more but I needed my goalie to make two brilliant saves as well. All in all, I'm absolutely delighted."