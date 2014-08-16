Blackpool 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Gestede (left) scored nine goals in his final nine appearances of the 2013-14 season

Two goals from Rudy Gestede were enough for Blackburn to beat Lancashire rivals Blackpool in the Championship.

Gestede's first, a neat finish from inside the box, put Blackburn 1-0 up and he headed in Craig Conway's cross to double the lead after half-time.

Tomasz Cywka brought Blackpool back into the match, his tame shot squirming past Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Robinson denied Nathan Delfouneso an equaliser with a fine save, while Corry Evans hit a post for the visitors.

Blackpool, who confirmed the signing of former Swindon striker Nile Ranger before kick-off, have lost all three matches they have played under new manager Jose Riga but they put in a display to suggest that they are slowly overcoming their pre-season struggles.

Rovers' run continues Blackburn have not lost any of their last 14 matches in the Championship, an unbeaten run that stretches back to March.

The Belgian was able to name a full complement of substitutes for the first time this season and his side came close to an early lead when David Perkins shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Gestede put Rovers in front after 26 minutes, rounding off a move involving Tom Cairney and Conway, and then had another effort ruled out for offside.

Captain Grant Hanley missed the chance to double Blackburn's lead just before half-time, firing over from close range as the hosts failed to clear a corner.

Gestede's smart header made it 2-0 two minutes into the second period, but Blackpool found a way back into the contest when Cywka's tame left-footed shot found a way past Robinson.

Robinson then spilled Tony McMahon's curling shot and Ishmael Miller's follow-up was blocked, but the former England international redeemed himself with an excellent stop to prevent Delfouneso finding the net from 20 yards.

Blackpool boss Jose Riga:

"We showed fighting spirit and at times quality in that match. Spirit and mindset are important attributes but the play and the way we do things to create opportunities is huge. If we'd scored a second I don't think people could have complained.

"Physically we are not ready yet and we don't have enough players still, but the fans and the mentality of the players is good. Some players arrived only a couple of days ago and it's a difficult situation. I need more players but I need quality and that is important."

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer:

"It's very important to get that first win of the season. We weren't fooled by all the talk of the size of Blackpool's squad or anything like that.

"We did well in the first half and played some nice football. And in the second we showed our resilience when Blackpool came back into the game, so we really showed all the sides to our game."