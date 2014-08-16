Cardiff City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Cardiff City 3, Huddersfield Town 1.
Kenwyne Jones paved the way for Cardiff City to beat Huddersfield in their first home game of the season.
The striker forced home a rebound after his initial shot was saved for his first goal, then doubled his tally with an unstoppable close-range effort.
Peter Whittingham opened Cardiff's account with a wonderful long-range strike before Jones doubled their lead.
Murray Wallace gave the Terriers hope from a corner just before half-time but Jones pounced again to seal victory.
Huddersfield arrived at Cardiff City Stadium after the turmoil of last weekend, which had seen them crushed 4-0 at home by Bournemouth and then lose manager Mark Robins after just one game of the season.
Caretaker boss Mark Lillis led the Terriers to a morale-boosting midweek Capital One Cup win at Chesterfield, but faced a stern test at one of the Championship favourites.
Cardiff had started their season with a draw at Blackburn and a cup win against Coventry, but were eager to make their mark in their first home game of the campaign.
Huddersfield did not look short of spirit as they matched the Bluebirds chance for chance in the early exchanges.
But Cardiff took control with two goals either side of the half-hour mark.
Mats Moller Daehli had been an increasing threat after moving from wide left to the point of a midfield diamond.
A desperate challenge dispossessed the Norwegian as he jinked goalward, but his midfield partner Whittingham picked up the loose ball and unleashed a brilliant 25-yard left-foot shot into the far corner of the net.
Jones doubled Cardiff's lead soon after; his initial shot from John Brayford's excellent cross was saved by Alex Smithies but the striker stabbed in the rebound.
However, the visitors struck back in first-half injury time to give themselves hope.
Cardiff failed to clear a corner and defender Wallace made the most of the confusion to shoot home through a crowd.
Huddersfield continued to press after the break and Radoslaw Majewski drew a good save from David Marshall, diving smartly to his left to push the ball away.
Cardiff rode the pressure and a counter saw Adam Le Fondre and Whittingham work the ball to Daehli, who laid the ball off for Jones to smash the ball over Smithies.
The Huddersfield keeper denied Jones his hat-trick with two decent saves from headers, before the Trinidad and Tobago striker left the field to a standing ovation when he was replaced by Javi Guerra.
Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:
"Kenwyne Jones has been working hard this summer. He's still not fit enough to play 90 minutes but he does cause the opposition problems.
"He can get fitter and we're still working on him but he's a big lad and it's hard work. It's natural because he came to us in January having played no football whatsoever.
"Now he's worked this summer, he's had a full pre-season and it's a different starting point for him."
Huddersfield caretaker manager Mark Lillis:
"The third goal was tough to take because we came in at half-time and felt we could get a result. But the pleasing thing for me at 3-1 was that we kept trying to play and get back into the game.
"Unfortunately we haven't got any points on the board and what happened last week was new to me in football.
"But we've got to get on with it. The good thing is that there is a spirit in the camp and no-one has downed tools."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 3Fabio
- 16Connolly
- 5Hudson
- 2Brayford
- 30BurgstallerSubstituted forGunnarssonat 55'minutes
- 20DaehliSubstituted forWolff Eikremat 81'minutes
- 18Adeyemi
- 7Whittingham
- 10Le Fondre
- 9JonesSubstituted forJavi Guerraat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Kim Bo-kyung
- 15Wolff Eikrem
- 17Gunnarsson
- 22Javi Guerra
- 23Maynard
- 33Moore
- 36Morrison
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 3Dixon
- 33LynchBooked at 90mins
- 27Smith
- 15WallaceBooked at 78mins
- 10Coady
- 45MajewskiSubstituted forWardat 61'minutes
- 8Butterfield
- 6HoggBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHammillat 61'minutes
- 21Wells
- 14SteadSubstituted forBunnat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Scannell
- 11Ward
- 12Hammill
- 13Murphy
- 20Sinnott
- 22Crooks
- 30Bunn
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 20,749
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 3, Huddersfield Town 1.
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Magnus Wolff Eikrem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Attempt blocked. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Cardiff City. Peter Whittingham tries a through ball, but Aron Gunnarsson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Matthew Connolly.
Foul by Mark Hudson (Cardiff City).
Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Danny Ward.
Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Magnus Wolff Eikrem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Javi Guerra (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt saved. Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Magnus Wolff Eikrem replaces Mats Daehli.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City).
Alex Smithies (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Javi Guerra (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Hudson with a cross.
Booking
Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Javi Guerra (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Bunn replaces Jon Stead.
Foul by Fabio (Cardiff City).
Jon Stead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.
Foul by Javi Guerra (Cardiff City).
Jacob Butterfield (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Dixon.