Match ends, Norwich City 3, Watford 0.
Norwich City 3-0 Watford
Neil Adams claimed his first win as Norwich City boss seven games into his tenure with a resounding win over 10-man Watford.
Hornets defender Joel Ekstrand saw red after just two minutes for a collision with Nathan Redmond.
Norwich pinned back the visitors and Bradley Johnson's superb 20-yard finish had them in front before half-time.
And two goals in as many minutes from Lewis Grabban and Alexander Tettey finished off Beppe Sannino's side.
|Canaries in focus
|Norwich's last win prior to beating Watford was 2-0 against Sunderland at home in the Premier League on 22 March.
Adams had failed to keep the Canaries in the Premier League during his five games in charge last season and suffered an opening-day loss to Wolves last week, but his first win as a manager owed much to Ekstrand's sending off in the opening minutes.
The Swede seemed to catch Redmond with his arm when the pair were chasing a ball over the top and, after advice from his assistant, referee Paul Tierney produced a red card as the Norwich winger received treatment for a bloodied nose.
A reshuffled Hornets side who, like Norwich, have designs on promotion this season, survived heavy Canaries pressure for half an hour until Johnson clipped a clever effort over the head of Heurelho Gomes and into the net.
Watford had showed their quality last week with a 3-0 defeat of Bolton and, while this loss at Carrow Road revealed little more about their promotion prospects, they did show resolve after the break and found an outlet through substitute Lloyd Dyer, who worked a save from John Ruddy.
But Kyle Lafferty, a bustling and imposing presence up front for the Canaries, could have twice extended Norwich's lead before Grabban, a summer signing from Bournemouth, claimed his first goal for the club with an effort that spun off the back of Gabriele Angella and looped over Gomes.
Norwich displayed a ruthlessness rarely seen last season as Tettey rifled in a third from the edge of the area moments later to finally hand Adams a much-needed win.
Norwich City boss Neil Adams:
"I was very pleased with how we applied ourselves. Of course the sending off is a massive turning point.
"When you've got that numerical advantage for such a long time you've got to be patient. You have to keep the ball and you have to keep it with quality. I thought we did that throughout the game.
"I've not seen the sending off incident. I saw Nathan on the floor and straight away you're looking at the officials.
"Obviously they've seen enough to give a red card. Nathan said he didn't know what had hit him. He said he felt a bang and went down."
Watford boss Beppe Sannino:
"The referee for me has made a big decision. The situation is not clear.
"I will have to speak to Ekstrand, but for now I will think about the next match.
"Norwich played well. We should have been more compact with 10 men.
"Eleven against 11 this could have been a different match.
"Appealing against the red card is an option. We will watch it back."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 6Turner
- 18Garrido
- 2Whittaker
- 5Martin
- 4Johnson
- 9LaffertySubstituted forBennettat 67'minutes
- 22Redmond
- 27TetteySubstituted forO'Neilat 65'minutes
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forFerat 73'minutes
- 7GrabbanBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 10Fer
- 16Loza
- 17Bennett
- 21Murphy
- 24Bennett
- 26Rudd
- 28O'Neil
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 17Tamas
- 6EkstrandBooked at 2mins
- 4Angella
- 18Pudil
- 14Paredes
- 8TozserBooked at 76mins
- 22AbdiSubstituted forAndrewsat 64'minutes
- 10McGuganSubstituted forDyerat 45'minutes
- 9Deeney
- 20VydraSubstituted forForestieriat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Munari
- 5Andrews
- 11Forestieri
- 23Dyer
- 24Ighalo
- 30Bond
- 31Hoban
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 26,375
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Watford 0.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Turner (Norwich City).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Daniel Tözsér.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Norwich City. Bradley Johnson tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary O'Neil (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Tözsér (Watford).
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Lewis Grabban (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gabriele Angella (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Tözsér with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Daniel Tözsér (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Norwich City).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Leroy Fer replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Gabriel Tamas.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Daniel Tözsér (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Norwich City).
Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Elliott Bennett replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Fernando Forestieri.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil replaces Alexander Tettey.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Gabriele Angella.