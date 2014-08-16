Match ends, Leeds United 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Leeds United 1-0 Middlesbrough
Leeds manager Dave Hockaday secured his first Championship victory after Billy Sharp's winner against Middlesbrough.
Sharp, making his debut for the club, had missed a promising late chance when he headed wide from eight yards.
But he poked the ball in on 87 minutes after Boro keeper Tomas Mejias had parried a Michael Tonge shot.
Boro thought they had scored earlier on through lively midfielder Albert Adomah's bicycle kick only to have the effort disallowed.
Hockaday had lost his first league game in charge of the club last week before securing his first win in midweek with a home victory against Accrington in the Capital One Cup.
In his first Championship outing at Elland Road, he threw striker Sharp and defender Liam Cooper, who signed in the past week, straight into the side against Boro.
Sharp had an early sight of goal only for keeper Mejias to quickly rush off his line to block at the forward's feet. The rebound fell for Nicky Ajose and his shot was cleared from the goalmouth by defender Daniel Ayala.
Middlesbrough, who started with their new arrival in midfielder Adam Clayton on the bench, had looked strong going into the game with wins in the league and Capital One Cup.
They should have taken the lead through Adomah only for the effort to be ruled out. Leeds defender Cooper inadvertently flicked a header to the far post and the Boro midfielder produced an acrobatic overhead kick to put the ball into the home net.
Boro's celebrations were, however, controversially cut short by the linesman's flag, with a high foot the possible reason as Stephen Warnock was trying to head the ball away.
Chances were at a premium but a mistake from Mejias almost gifted Leeds a goal. The Boro keeper failed to connect with an attempted punch to clear a free-kick and Sharp managed to get in a header which went wide.
The forward quickly atoned when he was quickest to pounce after Tonge's shot was only parried by Mejias.
Leeds manager Dave Hockaday: "It was a tough game. There were quite a few chances and it took a goal poacher to sneak the win.
"I am fortunate to be given this chance and the players worked their socks off today. Nobody can say we didn't sweat blood for that white shirt.
"I've been in football for 40 years and pressure is my middle name."
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka on his side's disallowed goal: "I can't understand why the goal is not on the scoreboard. I think it was a good height (Adomah's foot) if you see the replay.
"The referee was the person who saw the foot, but the replay does not show this decision in the first second.
"He was waiting four, five, six seconds as we were running to the middle of the pitch."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 2Byram
- 32Cooper
- 6Pearce
- 3Warnock
- 4AustinSubstituted forL Cookat 86'minutes
- 7Murphy
- 14Bianchi
- 16AjoseSubstituted forPoleonat 75'minutes
- 29DoukaraSubstituted forTongeat 54'minutes
- 8SharpBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 9Smith
- 13Taylor
- 15Wootton
- 18Tonge
- 21Taylor
- 23L Cook
- 26Poleon
Middlesbrough
- 40Mejias
- 2Damiá
- 4AyalaBooked at 28mins
- 22Omeruo
- 3FriendBooked at 78mins
- 27Adomah
- 7LeadbitterBooked at 77mins
- 18WhiteheadSubstituted forClaytonat 60'minutes
- 20ReachSubstituted forNsueat 75'minutes
- 10TomlinSubstituted forWilliamsat 85'minutes
- 9Kike
Substitutes
- 8Clayton
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 14Williams
- 17Husband
- 24Nsue
- 30Fewster
- 39Woodgate
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 24,484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Offside, Middlesbrough. George Friend tries a through ball, but Daniel Ayala is caught offside.
Attempt missed. George Friend (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Clayton with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Albert Adomah.
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Adomah with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Luke Williams (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Friend.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Damiá.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Middlesbrough 0. Billy Sharp (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Michael Tonge (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Lewis Cook replaces Rodolph Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Luke Williams replaces Lee Tomlin.
Foul by Damiá (Middlesbrough).
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Poleon (Leeds United).
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
George Friend (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).
Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Emilio Nsue Lopez replaces Adam Reach.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Nicky Ajose.
Attempt missed. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.
Foul by Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough).
Billy Sharp (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike (Middlesbrough).
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Clayton replaces Dean Whitehead.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tommaso Bianchi.
Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike.
Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.