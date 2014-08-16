Leeds United 1-0 Middlesbrough

Sharp moved to Leeds from Southampton during the past week

Leeds manager Dave Hockaday secured his first Championship victory after Billy Sharp's winner against Middlesbrough.

Sharp, making his debut for the club, had missed a promising late chance when he headed wide from eight yards.

But he poked the ball in on 87 minutes after Boro keeper Tomas Mejias had parried a Michael Tonge shot.

Boro thought they had scored earlier on through lively midfielder Albert Adomah's bicycle kick only to have the effort disallowed.

Hockaday had lost his first league game in charge of the club last week before securing his first win in midweek with a home victory against Accrington in the Capital One Cup.

In his first Championship outing at Elland Road, he threw striker Sharp and defender Liam Cooper, who signed in the past week, straight into the side against Boro.

Sharp had an early sight of goal only for keeper Mejias to quickly rush off his line to block at the forward's feet. The rebound fell for Nicky Ajose and his shot was cleared from the goalmouth by defender Daniel Ayala.

Middlesbrough, who started with their new arrival in midfielder Adam Clayton on the bench, had looked strong going into the game with wins in the league and Capital One Cup.

They should have taken the lead through Adomah only for the effort to be ruled out. Leeds defender Cooper inadvertently flicked a header to the far post and the Boro midfielder produced an acrobatic overhead kick to put the ball into the home net.

Boro's celebrations were, however, controversially cut short by the linesman's flag, with a high foot the possible reason as Stephen Warnock was trying to head the ball away.

Chances were at a premium but a mistake from Mejias almost gifted Leeds a goal. The Boro keeper failed to connect with an attempted punch to clear a free-kick and Sharp managed to get in a header which went wide.

The forward quickly atoned when he was quickest to pounce after Tonge's shot was only parried by Mejias.

Leeds manager Dave Hockaday: "It was a tough game. There were quite a few chances and it took a goal poacher to sneak the win.

"I am fortunate to be given this chance and the players worked their socks off today. Nobody can say we didn't sweat blood for that white shirt.

"I've been in football for 40 years and pressure is my middle name."

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka on his side's disallowed goal: "I can't understand why the goal is not on the scoreboard. I think it was a good height (Adomah's foot) if you see the replay.

"The referee was the person who saw the foot, but the replay does not show this decision in the first second.

"He was waiting four, five, six seconds as we were running to the middle of the pitch."

Hockaday had no managerial experience in league football before taking over at Leeds