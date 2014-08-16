Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Rotherham United 1-0 Wolves
-
Substitute Ryan Hall scored an unorthodox second-half winner as Rotherham beat Wolves to earn their first win back in the Championship.
As Wolves looked to scramble away a corner, Hall blocked an attempted clearance past goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.
Earlier, Paul Taylor hit the crossbar for the hosts from 15 yards.
Wolves had numerous chances but were unable to find a way past Adam Collin, who made a remarkable double save to deny Bakary Sako with the score at 0-0.
The visitors, who began the campaign with a home win over Norwich, also saw Rajiv van La Parra's effort cleared off the line by Kari Arnason, while Nouha Dicko's lob from 25 yards flew narrowly wide.
|Wolves' unbeaten run ends
|Wolves had not lost any of their previous 11 league games - their last defeat came at Crawley on 18 March.
Rotherham were playing a second-tier game at the New York Stadium for the first time following two consecutive promotions and, after impressing in their defeat at Derby on the opening day, Steve Evans' side picked up their first Championship win against last season's League One champions.
The league games between the two teams last season had produced 16 goals and this was another open contest, although neither side was able to break the deadlock until Hall's winner with 14 minutes left to play.
The Millers, for whom Kieran Agard made a late appearance from the bench after a possible move to Leeds broke down, survived a flurry of late set-pieces to hold on for victory.
Substitute James Henry came closest to a late Wolves equaliser, flashing a free-kick just over from 20 yards.
Rotherham manager Steve Evans: "Ryan (Hall) will be fine. He's a terrific talent and if you get him solely focused on his football then he's got a sweet left peg and he can see passes.
"He's got a real hunger and desire to make a point here and we're delighted to get him here. I hope he enjoys his evening in a moderate way because we're training again tomorrow.
"I thought he showed a great desire and he gets the luck that comes with that and the goal. We are fortunate that the ball rolls into the net. The goal came from Ryan showing that type of desire and we have got a great win."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "We had good control of the game right the way through the first half and had a lot of chances we didn't take.
"Rotherham are a big side and they defended their box very well. We really had to do better with our set-pieces.
"Ultimately then we have been undone by one ourselves and it was a free header for Morgan. There was a degree of bad luck but we still have lost 1-0 to a set-piece.
"After that we have to realise where we need to improve. We're frustrated with the result but we feel we have a lot to build on and a lot to be optimistic about."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 5BroadfootBooked at 38mins
- 20MorganBooked at 32mins
- 4Arnason
- 3Skarz
- 8Frecklington
- 18PringleBooked at 74mins
- 25SwiftSubstituted forHallat 45'minutesSubstituted forAgardat 79'minutes
- 11Green
- 9RevellBooked at 90mins
- 26TaylorSubstituted forDerbyshireat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Loach
- 6Wood
- 7Hall
- 10Bowery
- 22Agard
- 23Tidser
- 27Derbyshire
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 3GolbourneBooked at 39mins
- 6BatthBooked at 26mins
- 2Doherty
- 5Stearman
- 14Evans
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forJacobsat 78'minutes
- 10SakoSubstituted forHenryat 77'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 11McDonald
- 40Dicko
Substitutes
- 7Henry
- 9Clarke
- 18Ricketts
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 27Jacobs
- 31McCarey
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 10,752
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Pringle.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Hand ball by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nouha Dicko.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Green (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Kieran Agard replaces Ryan Hall because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Hall (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. James Henry replaces Bakary Sako.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Ryan Hall (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Craig Morgan (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Pringle with a cross.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Pringle (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Morgan (Rotherham United).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Skarz.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Green (Rotherham United).