Rotherham United 1-0 Wolves

Steve Evans has guided Rotherham United to consecutive promotions

Substitute Ryan Hall scored an unorthodox second-half winner as Rotherham beat Wolves to earn their first win back in the Championship.

As Wolves looked to scramble away a corner, Hall blocked an attempted clearance past goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Earlier, Paul Taylor hit the crossbar for the hosts from 15 yards.

Wolves had numerous chances but were unable to find a way past Adam Collin, who made a remarkable double save to deny Bakary Sako with the score at 0-0.

The visitors, who began the campaign with a home win over Norwich, also saw Rajiv van La Parra's effort cleared off the line by Kari Arnason, while Nouha Dicko's lob from 25 yards flew narrowly wide.

Wolves' unbeaten run ends Wolves had not lost any of their previous 11 league games - their last defeat came at Crawley on 18 March.

Rotherham were playing a second-tier game at the New York Stadium for the first time following two consecutive promotions and, after impressing in their defeat at Derby on the opening day, Steve Evans' side picked up their first Championship win against last season's League One champions.

The league games between the two teams last season had produced 16 goals and this was another open contest, although neither side was able to break the deadlock until Hall's winner with 14 minutes left to play.

The Millers, for whom Kieran Agard made a late appearance from the bench after a possible move to Leeds broke down, survived a flurry of late set-pieces to hold on for victory.

Substitute James Henry came closest to a late Wolves equaliser, flashing a free-kick just over from 20 yards.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans: "Ryan (Hall) will be fine. He's a terrific talent and if you get him solely focused on his football then he's got a sweet left peg and he can see passes.

"He's got a real hunger and desire to make a point here and we're delighted to get him here. I hope he enjoys his evening in a moderate way because we're training again tomorrow.

"I thought he showed a great desire and he gets the luck that comes with that and the goal. We are fortunate that the ball rolls into the net. The goal came from Ryan showing that type of desire and we have got a great win."

Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "We had good control of the game right the way through the first half and had a lot of chances we didn't take.

"Rotherham are a big side and they defended their box very well. We really had to do better with our set-pieces.

"Ultimately then we have been undone by one ourselves and it was a free header for Morgan. There was a degree of bad luck but we still have lost 1-0 to a set-piece.

"After that we have to realise where we need to improve. We're frustrated with the result but we feel we have a lot to build on and a lot to be optimistic about."