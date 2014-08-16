Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Derby County 0.
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday and Derby played out a draw to keep their unbeaten records intact.
Both sides had won their opening Championship games last Saturday, as well as their midweek League Cup ties.
But they had to settle for a share of the points in a scrappy encounter.
Wednesday went closest to breaking the stalemate in the first half when Chris Maguire's free-kick hit the crossbar, while substitute Johnny Russell was twice denied by Keiren Westwood.
The Rams were last season's losing play-off finalists and top scorers in the league, but they struggled to make it count in front of goal at Hillsborough.
Forward Chris Martin's first-half effort hit the side netting while Jeff Hendrick, looking to score for the third successive game, twice fired over from inside the area.
Wednesday saw the best chance of the half go amiss, when Maguire's free-kick smashed off the bar and down before being cleared from danger.
Striker Maguire, who scored 10 goals for the Owls last term, continued to press for a goal in the second half and his long-range shot was saved well by Rams keeper Lee Grant, before Nuhiu was flagged offside on the follow up.
Derby introduced winger Russell from the bench on 65 minutes and he brought a spark to his side, and twice split the Wednesday defence to race clear on goal, only for keeper Westwood to pull off two superb saves.
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Stuart Gray:
"It was two good teams both going for the win and I'm amazed it's finished 0-0. I wanted a fast start and I just thought we nullified them really with the intensity and the hard work we put in.
"It was an entertaining 0-0 draw, I'm just disappointed that I'm not sat here talking to you about three points. I thought we had a 20-minute period in the first half where we probably dominated the game. But that's a quality side we've just played so the players should take a lot of encouragement from it.
"It just shows you how important goalkeepers are in your team; Lee Grant did very well for Derby and when Keiren Westwood had to pull off a save, around about the 80th minute, it was a big save for us."
Derby manager Steve McClaren:
"Sheffield Wednesday are a far better team than last season, I don't think many teams will come here and collect points. I think they're tough opponents and I think, first half, we got a taste of it.
"We were on the back foot, we stopped playing football and credit to Sheffield Wednesday, their game plan was good and they put us under pressure and they probably felt at half-time they should have gone at least one goal up.
"We toughed it out against a physical team, defended very well, looked hard to beat and we know we just need to improve at the other end. We nearly won it, I was pleased with the way we finished the game, the last 20 minutes we were very strong. I thought we were going to win the game then."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 8Palmer
- 3MattockBooked at 78mins
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 38mins
- 15Lees
- 5LoovensBooked at 45mins
- 10Maguire
- 20LeeSubstituted forCokeat 41'minutes
- 9NuhiuSubstituted forMadineat 71'minutes
- 7May
- 19Maghoma
Substitutes
- 6Semedo
- 14Coke
- 16McCabe
- 17Helan
- 18Zayatte
- 24Madine
- 43Kirkland
Derby
- 1Grant
- 2Christie
- 3Forsyth
- 19HughesSubstituted forMascarellat 60'minutes
- 5Buxton
- 6KeoghBooked at 49mins
- 4BrysonBooked at 62mins
- 8Hendrick
- 9Martin
- 7DawkinsSubstituted forRussellat 66'minutes
- 10WardSubstituted forBestat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Russell
- 12Naylor
- 14Eustace
- 17Whitbread
- 21Roos
- 30Best
- 33Mascarell
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 25,186
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Derby County 0.
Attempt saved. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Palmer with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Best (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Johnny Russell (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Best.
Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Buxton following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jacques Maghoma.
Offside, Derby County. Omar Mascarell tries a through ball, but Richard Keogh is caught offside.
Booking
Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Madine (Sheffield Wednesday).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Forsyth.
Attempt saved. Johnny Russell (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Attempt missed. Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gary Madine.
Attempt blocked. Giles Coke (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Maguire.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Richard Keogh.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Gary Madine replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Attempt missed. Johnny Russell (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Foul by Stevie May (Sheffield Wednesday).
Omar Mascarell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Simon Dawkins.
Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Craig Bryson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Bryson (Derby County).
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Leon Best replaces Jamie Ward.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Omar Mascarell replaces Will Hughes.