Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby have both kept three clean sheets in three games

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby played out a draw to keep their unbeaten records intact.

Both sides had won their opening Championship games last Saturday, as well as their midweek League Cup ties.

But they had to settle for a share of the points in a scrappy encounter.

Wednesday went closest to breaking the stalemate in the first half when Chris Maguire's free-kick hit the crossbar, while substitute Johnny Russell was twice denied by Keiren Westwood.

The Rams were last season's losing play-off finalists and top scorers in the league, but they struggled to make it count in front of goal at Hillsborough.

Forward Chris Martin's first-half effort hit the side netting while Jeff Hendrick, looking to score for the third successive game, twice fired over from inside the area.

Wednesday saw the best chance of the half go amiss, when Maguire's free-kick smashed off the bar and down before being cleared from danger.

Striker Maguire, who scored 10 goals for the Owls last term, continued to press for a goal in the second half and his long-range shot was saved well by Rams keeper Lee Grant, before Nuhiu was flagged offside on the follow up.

Derby introduced winger Russell from the bench on 65 minutes and he brought a spark to his side, and twice split the Wednesday defence to race clear on goal, only for keeper Westwood to pull off two superb saves.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Stuart Gray:

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Stuart Gray:

"It was two good teams both going for the win and I'm amazed it's finished 0-0. I wanted a fast start and I just thought we nullified them really with the intensity and the hard work we put in.

"It was an entertaining 0-0 draw, I'm just disappointed that I'm not sat here talking to you about three points. I thought we had a 20-minute period in the first half where we probably dominated the game. But that's a quality side we've just played so the players should take a lot of encouragement from it.

"It just shows you how important goalkeepers are in your team; Lee Grant did very well for Derby and when Keiren Westwood had to pull off a save, around about the 80th minute, it was a big save for us."

Derby manager Steve McClaren:

Derby manager Steve McClaren:

"Sheffield Wednesday are a far better team than last season, I don't think many teams will come here and collect points. I think they're tough opponents and I think, first half, we got a taste of it.

"We were on the back foot, we stopped playing football and credit to Sheffield Wednesday, their game plan was good and they put us under pressure and they probably felt at half-time they should have gone at least one goal up.

"We toughed it out against a physical team, defended very well, looked hard to beat and we know we just need to improve at the other end. We nearly won it, I was pleased with the way we finished the game, the last 20 minutes we were very strong. I thought we were going to win the game then."