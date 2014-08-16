Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Barnsley

Martin Cranie scored the winner to give the Tykes their first win of the season.

Barnsley came from behind to hand Crewe back-to-back defeats in League One, avenging their midweek cup defeat.

Billy Waters scored for the second time in a week against the Reds to put the home side ahead with a stunning volley past Adam Davies.

Leroy Lita pulled the visitors level when he tapped in Sam Winnall's cross before Martin Cranie headed in Conor Hourihane's corner.

Crewe sit 20th, while Barnsley rise to 15th after their opening day defeat.

Barnsley manager Danny Wilson:

Media playback is not supported on this device Barnsley manager Danny Wilson

"If you're going through the game from start to finish, we started the game off brightly.

"I was taken back when they scored the goal, not by the quality, it was a fantastic goal, but it came out of the blue.

"I thought we were pushing ourselves and we were comfortable. We got the ball down and passed it well. We got in the key areas and looked a threat."